iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1,739.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $130.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $131.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.