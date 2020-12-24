State Street Corp Has $2.98 Million Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

State Street Corp lessened its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

