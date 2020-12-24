JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth $1,807,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

