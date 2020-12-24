AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,297 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.