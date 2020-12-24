JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,749 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of The Manitowoc worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 38.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of MTW opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.24.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.