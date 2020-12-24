AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Covetrus by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 13.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Covetrus by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Covetrus by 17.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $850,069. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

