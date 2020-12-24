STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

