AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 67,108 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,583,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 384,960 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,003,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 230,287 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.