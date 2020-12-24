AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,489 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

