Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,108 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $72.76.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

