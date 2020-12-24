Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $496,000 in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.80 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

