Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $14,322,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $4,958,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $841,179.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 799,704 shares of company stock worth $30,515,271 over the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $660.29 million, a PE ratio of -345.92 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

