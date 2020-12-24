Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NASDAQ MSGS opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.87.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.