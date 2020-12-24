ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE ESE opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

