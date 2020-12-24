CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CRVL opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. CorVel has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 3,146 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $273,104.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,606.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,514,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,716 shares of company stock worth $6,864,743. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CorVel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CorVel by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

