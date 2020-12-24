CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of CRVL opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. CorVel has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.81.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CorVel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CorVel by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
