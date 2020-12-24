JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.22.

NYSE JKS opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.11.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

