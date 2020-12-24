Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

BAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Braskem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Santander upgraded Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Braskem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE BAK opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Braskem has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $18.64.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braskem by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Braskem by 157.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.