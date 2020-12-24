State Street Corp Buys 10,979 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Escalade worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Escalade by 619.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESCA. Aegis began coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ESCA opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $317.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.45. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,881.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.