EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Head to Head Survey

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 0.30% 0.82% 0.44% Dolphin Entertainment -9.46% -14.99% -5.05%

This is a summary of current recommendations for EVI Industries and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.36%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.75 $770,000.00 N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 0.96 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVI Industries beats Dolphin Entertainment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

