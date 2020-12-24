Contrasting Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) & DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and Vail Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 5.61 $98.83 million $3.19 85.72

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than DraftKings.

Risk and Volatility

DraftKings has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DraftKings and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 8 17 0 2.68 Vail Resorts 0 9 6 0 2.40

DraftKings presently has a consensus target price of $57.32, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $260.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 2.82% 3.77% 1.16%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats DraftKings on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington. This segment also operates Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher Ski Resort, and Falls Creek and Hotham Alpine Resort in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Afton Alps in Minnesota, Mount Brighton in Michigan, and Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The company's Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,500 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. Its Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

