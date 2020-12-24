ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,665 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,351,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 407,999 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 325,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

CLVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.09. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

