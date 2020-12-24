ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 22,501 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

