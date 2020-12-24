ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 534 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

