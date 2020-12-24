ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $216,000 Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

IOSP opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

