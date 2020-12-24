ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,151.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,857 shares of company stock valued at $954,219 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JOUT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of JOUT opened at $108.27 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $109.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

