Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SDXAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

