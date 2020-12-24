Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.