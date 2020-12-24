MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.43. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

