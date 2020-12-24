Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.47.

FRT stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $131.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

