Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ISBC. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

