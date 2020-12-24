SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SVMK. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,941. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth $17,111,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 648,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after acquiring an additional 601,950 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth $8,913,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.