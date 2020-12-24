Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $3,267,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

