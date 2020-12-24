Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 293.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 307.6% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 216,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,225 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Apple by 324.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 260,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 199,057 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 313.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 481,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 364,928 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Apple by 331.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 392,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 301,593 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

