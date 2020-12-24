Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.24% of Xunlei worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XNET. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Xunlei by 163.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Xunlei by 154.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Xunlei Limited has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

