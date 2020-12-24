Morgan Stanley Acquires 163,607 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period.

Shares of EUM stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

