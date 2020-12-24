Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

