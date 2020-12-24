CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 740,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.