BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

MBCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $138.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.