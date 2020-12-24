Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 174,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 163,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $806.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

