Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of Middlefield Banc worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBCN shares. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

