The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Buys 125,000 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mario J. Gabelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $11,290.00.

NYSE GRX opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,304,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 158,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 728.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

