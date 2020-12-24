The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Acquires $2,500,000.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 125,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mario J. Gabelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 30th, Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00.
- On Thursday, November 19th, Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $11,290.00.
NYSE GRX opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
