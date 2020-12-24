BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $3,086,020.84 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BJ opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after acquiring an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

