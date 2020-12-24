Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 80,596 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.