ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.58

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and traded as high as $52.29. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 1,483 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.86.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

