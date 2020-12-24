Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.54. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 5,909,639 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.43 ($15.79).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.01.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

