Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,614,243 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSOI)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc manufactures surgical and medical devices. It also produces nutraceuticals. The firm develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Oceanside, CA.

