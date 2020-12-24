Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.47

Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $161.47 and traded as low as $152.54. Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 6,018 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 54.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.47. The stock has a market cap of £94.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

