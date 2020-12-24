Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OFC has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders bought 1,176 shares of company stock valued at $29,932 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

