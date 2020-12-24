Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.11.

PNW opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

